Patio Paint & Sip. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 21 and Sept. 18. $35/person, $25/Hudgens member. The Hudgens Sculpture Garden at The Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Suite 300, Duluth. Bring your favorite snacks and drink (beer or wine only if alcoholic). A Hudgens instructor will guide participants through the process of designing their own masterpiece. Art supplies will be provided, and no artistic experience is necessary. Education and Development Coordinator Stephanie Lloyd at slloyd@TheHudgens.org Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/patio-paint-and-sip-in-the-hudgens-sculpture-garden-tickets-115099277036

Braselton Labor Day Weekend Fireworks & Festival. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 5. 9924 Davis St., Suite 8, Braselton. Rescheduled from the 4th of July, this event will include a patriotic parade, children’s activities, a concert on the Town Green and a fireworks show. At 5 p.m., food trucks will open on the Town Green. The patriotic parade will begin at 6 p.m. along Ga. 53. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. with the performer to be determined. The fireworks show will follow after dark around 8:30 p.m. Hosts will be Downtown Braselton, Braselton Town Green and Live, Work and Play in Braselton. https://www.facebook.com/events/582693825991374