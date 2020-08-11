Ribbon Cutting - Atlanta Community Food Bank | Community Food Center/Stone Mountain. 10-11 a.m. Aug. 20. 1979 Parker Court, Suite D, Stone Mountain. The Atlanta Community Food Bank will open its first-ever Community Food Center (CFC) in Gwinnett County, serving as a local food pantry operated directly by the Atlanta Community Food Bank and its volunteers. This 14,000-square-foot facility will distribute food directly to local families. It also will serve as a distribution hub for the Food Bank to its partners in the surrounding area, helping to conserve time and transportation costs. In its first year, the CFC is projected to distribute 650,000 pounds of food - enough for about 542,000 meals. This location was chosen due to a history of high need for food assistance in this area. Gwinnett County’s population of 902,300 people has a food insecurity rate of 9 percent, including nearly 26,980 children, based on current estimates from Feeding America. The coronavirus pandemic has worsened the situation, with projections for Gwinnett County reaching as high as 14.3 percent food insecurity. Gwinnett Chamber at 770-778-7693, https://web.GwinnettChamber.org/events. Register: rsvp@acfb.org
Patio Paint & Sip. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 21 and Sept. 18. $35/person, $25/Hudgens member. The Hudgens Sculpture Garden at The Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Suite 300, Duluth. Bring your favorite snacks and drink (beer or wine only if alcoholic). A Hudgens instructor will guide participants through the process of designing their own masterpiece. Art supplies will be provided, and no artistic experience is necessary. Education and Development Coordinator Stephanie Lloyd at slloyd@TheHudgens.org Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/patio-paint-and-sip-in-the-hudgens-sculpture-garden-tickets-115099277036
Braselton Labor Day Weekend Fireworks & Festival. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 5. 9924 Davis St., Suite 8, Braselton. Rescheduled from the 4th of July, this event will include a patriotic parade, children’s activities, a concert on the Town Green and a fireworks show. At 5 p.m., food trucks will open on the Town Green. The patriotic parade will begin at 6 p.m. along Ga. 53. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. with the performer to be determined. The fireworks show will follow after dark around 8:30 p.m. Hosts will be Downtown Braselton, Braselton Town Green and Live, Work and Play in Braselton. https://www.facebook.com/events/582693825991374