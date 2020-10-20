Gwinnett waives convenience fees for online property tax payments

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to pay their property taxes safely,” Tax Commissioner Richard Steele said. “Obtaining this grant helps us do that, and I sincerely hope people take advantage of it during the pandemic to pay online from the safety of home.”

Taxpayers who have already paid their 2020 taxes and incurred a convenience fee will automatically receive a refund of the fees via the card they used from payment processing vendor Value Payment Systems LLC.