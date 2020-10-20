Gwinnett waives convenience fees for online property tax payments

In an effort to encourage online payments, Gwinnett is utilizing a CARES Act grant to waive debit and credit card convenience fees normally charged when paying property taxes. The effort, designed to encourage “skipping the trip” may help stop the spread of COVID-19, at least through tax office locations.
“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to pay their property taxes safely,” Tax Commissioner Richard Steele said. “Obtaining this grant helps us do that, and I sincerely hope people take advantage of it during the pandemic to pay online from the safety of home.”
Taxpayers who have already paid their 2020 taxes and incurred a convenience fee will automatically receive a refund of the fees via the card they used from payment processing vendor Value Payment Systems LLC.
Online payments can be made at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/pay by E-check, debit or credit card with no added convenience fees. Property owners can schedule payments in advance, as long as the total is paid by the Dec. 1 due date.
Questions or for assistance: Tax@GwinnettCounty.com, (770) 822-8800 or initiate a chat on any device from www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com.