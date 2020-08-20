Gwinnett to purchase replacement tractors, mowers

This contract will purchase one zero-turn mower and four tractors. The equipment will be used for maintenance, mowing and transporting materials in various county parks. The purchase provides an effective way to meet the sustainability goals of the parks while supporting the county’s Smart and Sustainable Government initiative.

Gwinnett is using a State of Georgia competitively procured contract for the $132,475 contract with Deere & Company. Competitively bid state contracts are available to local governments to benefit from the competitive pricing of high-volume state contracts. Using state contracts assures the equipment has been competitively bid and meets county and state requirements.