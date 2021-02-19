X

Gwinnett to celebrate the impact of John Lewis during virtual event

FILE - This June 16, 2010 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., participates in a ceremony to unveil two plaques recognizing the contributions of enslaved African Americans in the construction of the United States Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. Gwinnett leaders will recognize the late civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis with a virtual event at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Credit: Carolyn Kaster

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Gwinnett County will recognize the late civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis with a virtual event at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22. The event, called The Impact of John Lewis, will stream live on the county’s Facebook page, facebook.com/gwinnettgov.

Gwinnett County Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson, District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque, and other community leaders will discuss his life, leadership, and legacy.

Lewis is remembered as one of the Big Six civil rights leaders who organized the 1963 March on Washington. In 1986, he was elected to the House of Representatives. Representing Georgia’s 5th District, he served in Congress for 33 years, continuing the fight for freedom, equality, and basic human rights for all Americans until his death from pancreatic cancer last year at the age of 82.

