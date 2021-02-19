Gwinnett to celebrate the impact of John Lewis during virtual event

Gwinnett County Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson, District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque, and other community leaders will discuss his life, leadership, and legacy.

Lewis is remembered as one of the Big Six civil rights leaders who organized the 1963 March on Washington. In 1986, he was elected to the House of Representatives. Representing Georgia’s 5th District, he served in Congress for 33 years, continuing the fight for freedom, equality, and basic human rights for all Americans until his death from pancreatic cancer last year at the age of 82.