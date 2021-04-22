Gwinnett Soil, Water Conservation District announces new district director

The Gwinnett SWCD manages and directs natural resource management programs at the local level. The District works with educators, urban farmers, landowners, homeowners, and with other government agencies to educate and promote programs and practices that support the conservation, use and management of natural resources and wildlife.

The Gwinnett SWCD partners with several conservation-based organizations and institutions, including the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts. As a Gwinnett Conservation District supervisor, Harper will serve a two-year term enhancing the partnership already in place between GACD and Trees Atlanta, and play a key role in ongoing regional efforts to implement stormwater control measures through the Georgia Conservation Assistance Program, a GACD initiative.