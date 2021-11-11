ajc logo
X

Gwinnett sheriff’s office to help hand out Thanksgiving meals to 2,400 families

Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor and his office will provide turkeys and other food items to about 2,400 families. (STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
Caption
Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor and his office will provide turkeys and other food items to about 2,400 families. (STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Supply chain issues will translate into higher prices for Thanksgiving turkeys this year, which will make it difficult for some families to place meals on their tables.

Gwinnett Sheriff Keybo Taylor and his office will host a food giveaway from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Sugarloaf Parkway to help families have a meal together. Frozen uncooked turkeys and other food items can be picked up during the drive-thru event.

The sheriff’s office will be able to provide food to about 2,400 families. The event will be first come, first served. Anyone who wants to participate will be asked to remain in their cars and drive through designated areas to receive their food.

Several sponsors will come together to help with the event and provide food, including poultry producer Perdue, Derrick Brown Foundation, Southeast Cooperative Ministry and Atlanta Community Food Bank. The sheriff’s office will host the event but incur no costs to give out the food.

About 17% of children within Gwinnett County experience food insecurity, according to the sheriff’s office.

About the Author

ajc.com

Tyler Wilkins
Follow Tyler Wilkins on twitter

Tyler Wilkins is a local news reporter covering the cities of Gwinnett County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He's particularly interested in explaining how local government institutions impact the residents they serve. He is a Georgia native and graduate of the University of Georgia.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Democrats rebuke GOP legislator’s push to change Gwinnett government
4h ago
Gwinnett Chamber announces 2021 small business award winners
17h ago
Gwinnett moves Veterans Day activities indoors due to rainy forecast
18h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top