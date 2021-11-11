Gwinnett sheriff’s office to help hand out Thanksgiving meals to 2,400 families

Gwinnett Sheriff Keybo Taylor and his office will host a food giveaway from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Sugarloaf Parkway to help families have a meal together. Frozen uncooked turkeys and other food items can be picked up during the drive-thru event.

The sheriff’s office will be able to provide food to about 2,400 families. The event will be first come, first served. Anyone who wants to participate will be asked to remain in their cars and drive through designated areas to receive their food.