Gwinnett sheriff’s office to help hand out Thanksgiving meals to 2,400 families

Supply chain issues will translate into higher prices for Thanksgiving turkeys this year, which will make it difficult for some families to place meals on their tables.
Gwinnett Sheriff Keybo Taylor and his office will host a food giveaway from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Sugarloaf Parkway to help families have a meal together. Frozen uncooked turkeys and other food items can be picked up during the drive-thru event.
The sheriff’s office will be able to provide food to about 2,400 families. The event will be first come, first served. Anyone who wants to participate will be asked to remain in their cars and drive through designated areas to receive their food.
Several sponsors will come together to help with the event and provide food, including poultry producer Perdue, Derrick Brown Foundation, Southeast Cooperative Ministry and Atlanta Community Food Bank. The sheriff’s office will host the event but incur no costs to give out the food.
About 17% of children within Gwinnett County experience food insecurity, according to the sheriff’s office.
