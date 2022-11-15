BreakingNews
Fulton County judge stops enforcement of Georgia’s abortion ban
Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office creating task force to combat holiday crimes

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office recently announced a new task force that will help curb holiday crime in the county.

The Holiday Task Force, implemented by Sheriff Keybo Taylor, will take a proactive role in helping residents feel safe while shopping or gathering in public spaces, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said.

“With the holiday season approaching, we will see an increase in foot traffic in our shopping centers, individuals carrying more cash on them, and criminals may see this as an opportunity,” the spokesperson said.

The task force will be made up of sworn personnel from all five divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, and will conduct area checks of local neighborhoods, businesses, churches and schools, a press release said.

The task force will officially launch on Nov. 23, and will operate until the end of the year, the spokesperson said.

