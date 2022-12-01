ajc logo
X

Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office conducting active shooter exercise on Saturday

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an active shooter exercise on Saturday from 8-9:30 at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.

Residents nearby may hear sirens from emergency vehicles, and there will be temporary road delays along Constitution Blvd, Nash St., Langley Dr., and the surrounding area.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that all traffic laws, such as reducing speed and yielding for emergency vehicles, still applies. The exercise will not hinder emergency calls, as 911 will still be available for immediate assistance.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jeremy Freeman

REPORT: Robin Meade, entire Atlanta HLN news operations nixed amid CNN layoffs3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Why Geoff Duncan didn’t cast a ballot in the Senate runoff
7h ago

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJ

We’re back: Atlanta to host another college football national championship
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

On the Georgia trail: Walker dishes red meat ahead of Obama visit
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

On the Georgia trail: Walker dishes red meat ahead of Obama visit
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Where the Braves’ payroll stands, what it could mean for rest of offseason
58m ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Gwinnett and United Way select 50 nonprofits to receive $4.25M
23h ago
Norcross looking to update its Livable Centers Initiative
Newly selected Lawrenceville police chief held listening session
Featured

Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
9h ago
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top