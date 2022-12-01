Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office conducting active shooter exercise on Saturday

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an active shooter exercise on Saturday from 8-9:30 at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.
Residents nearby may hear sirens from emergency vehicles, and there will be temporary road delays along Constitution Blvd, Nash St., Langley Dr., and the surrounding area.
The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that all traffic laws, such as reducing speed and yielding for emergency vehicles, still applies. The exercise will not hinder emergency calls, as 911 will still be available for immediate assistance.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJ
The Latest