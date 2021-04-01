Gwinnett Sheriff Taylor honored with Pioneer Award

Among those chosen for the honor is Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor.

“I’m honored. A lot of people put in a lot of hard work for me to get here. This is not just about Keybo Taylor and it will never be just about Keybo Taylor. It will always be about the people who put forth the effort to get me here and the folks who had the confidence to vote for me and give me this opportunity,” says Sheriff Keybo Taylor.