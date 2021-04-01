Gwinnett Sheriff Taylor honored with Pioneer Award

In honor of Black History Month, Congressman Hank Johnson recently recognized four local sheriffs and Georgia General Assembly Secretary Lillian Foston Walker with Pioneer Awards for their service to Georgia’s Fourth Congressional District.
Among those chosen for the honor is Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor.
“I’m honored. A lot of people put in a lot of hard work for me to get here. This is not just about Keybo Taylor and it will never be just about Keybo Taylor. It will always be about the people who put forth the effort to get me here and the folks who had the confidence to vote for me and give me this opportunity,” says Sheriff Keybo Taylor.
Congressman Johnson also recognized DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown, and Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett.
Sheriff Keybo Taylor was chosen for his work to break down barriers, make changes, and for making history in the state as Gwinnett’s first African American Sheriff.