Gwinnett seeking applicants for boards, authorities and committees

“Serving on a board or authority is a great opportunity to make your voice heard on a local level,” said Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “We’re looking for people who are passionate about our community and interested in helping us and department leadership make the best decisions for Gwinnett’s residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Numerous opportunities are available. Be a part of decision-making on a county level by completing an application at www.tinyurl.com/y23wxkrd. Individuals currently serving on a board who would like to be reappointed should also complete an application. Candidates should submit a separate application for each board or authority for which they are applying.