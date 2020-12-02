Gwinnett rerouting traffic in Dacula at busy intersection

The Gwinnett Department of Transportation is rerouting traffic through Dacula to begin the next phase of the intersection improvement at Dacula Road and Ga. 8/Winder Highway and the railroad bridge upgrade. Portions of Harbins Road and Dacula Road will be closed with traffic detoured onto McMillan Road and Broad Street.
“While we are pleased to get to this phase of the much-needed project, we do recognize the significant impact this closure has on the traveling public,” said Lewis Cooksey, director of the Department of Transportation. “We are working closely with the contractor to get the work done as quickly as possible and to get the roadways fully reopened.”
Crews have closed Harbins Road between Freemans Mill Road and Winder Highway. Only local traffic will be allowed on Harbins Road between Freemans Mill Road and McMillan Road. Dacula Road will be closed between Auburn Avenue and Winder Highway. Only local, school and voter traffic will be allowed on Dacula Road between Broad Street and Auburn Avenue during the closure.
Assuming there are no weather delays, the new intersection and two lanes of the new bridge should open by the end of this year. Additional construction is required before the full five-lane bridge can open to traffic.