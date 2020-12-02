Gwinnett rerouting traffic in Dacula at busy intersection

“While we are pleased to get to this phase of the much-needed project, we do recognize the significant impact this closure has on the traveling public,” said Lewis Cooksey, director of the Department of Transportation. “We are working closely with the contractor to get the work done as quickly as possible and to get the roadways fully reopened.”

Crews have closed Harbins Road between Freemans Mill Road and Winder Highway. Only local traffic will be allowed on Harbins Road between Freemans Mill Road and McMillan Road. Dacula Road will be closed between Auburn Avenue and Winder Highway. Only local, school and voter traffic will be allowed on Dacula Road between Broad Street and Auburn Avenue during the closure.