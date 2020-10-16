Gwinnett property tax bills mailed, due Dec. 1

For property owners with an escrow account, tax information will be made available to the mortgage company, but it is the responsibility of the property owner to ensure taxes are paid by the due date. For homeowners who may have a new mortgage company, the county recommends contacting the mortgage company directly to ensure payment is scheduled.

Payment can be made online via e-check or by debit card (incurs a flat $3.95 fee; credit cards and PayPal incur a 2.25 percent fee) at www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettPropertyTax.