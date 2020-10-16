Gwinnett property tax bills mailed, due Dec. 1

By now property owners should have received their 2020 property tax bills. Due to delays created by the pandemic, payment is due Dec. 1.
For property owners with an escrow account, tax information will be made available to the mortgage company, but it is the responsibility of the property owner to ensure taxes are paid by the due date. For homeowners who may have a new mortgage company, the county recommends contacting the mortgage company directly to ensure payment is scheduled.
Payment can be made online via e-check or by debit card (incurs a flat $3.95 fee; credit cards and PayPal incur a 2.25 percent fee) at www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettPropertyTax.
Payments may be scheduled in advance as long as the total is paid by the due date.
Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 372, Lawrenceville, Georgia, 30046, or dropped off 24/7 to drop boxes located at every tag office. Payments may also be made in person with cash, check, money order, debit card ($3.95 flat fee) or credit card (2.25 percent fee) during business hours at any Gwinnett tax commissioner’s office. Check wait times in advance: www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/wait.