Gwinnett police plan events to coincide with National Faith and Blue

The Gwinnett County Police Department will participate in the 2020 National Faith and Blue weekend Oct. 9-11 by partnering with community outreach projects. Shown here: participants in the 2019 Bus Stop with a Cop. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Gwinnett County Police Department will participate in the 2020 National Faith and Blue weekend event Oct. 9-11 by partnering with community outreach projects.

Oct. 9: The West Precinct is partnering with Peachtree Corners Baptist Church for a winter coat drive 4 to 8 p.m. at 4480 Peachtree Corners Circle. Coats may be donated ahead at the West Precinct, Central Precinct and Headquarters. Information: Henry.Mesa@GwinnettCounty.com.

The South Precinct is partnering with Mountain Park First Baptist Church to collect coats, food, and toiletries for the Lilburn Co-Operative Ministry 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 5485 Five Forks Trickum Road in Stone Mountain. Information: Scott.Killian@GwinnettCounty.com.

The Central Precinct is partnering with Cross Pointe Church for a Pre-Halloween Trunk or Treat Event with patrol cars 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1800 Satellite Blvd. in Duluth. Information: Michael.Evanko@GwinnettCounty.com.

The Bay Creek Precinct is partnering with Grayson United Methodist Church and the Southeast Co-Op to raise funds to help purchase a wheelchair ramp and meals for a family in need. Donations may be made by contacting the church or the Co-Op. Information: Selena.Francis@GwinnettCounty.com.

Oct. 10: The North Precinct is partnering with Sugar Hill Church for a food drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5091 Nelson Brogdon Blvd. Information: Michael.Parker@GwinnettCounty.com.

The East Precinct is partnering with North Metro Church and Amazing Grace Church 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Amazing Grace, 787 Paden Drive in Lawrenceville for a one-day mission trip to include, cleaning, electric work, painting, building a 9×16 stage, and landscaping to be used by several churches serving local Haitian, Hispanic, and Asian congregations. Information: Fed.Joseph@GwinnettCounty.com.

The Crime Prevention Unit and Crime Free Multi Housing Unit is partnering with Hamilton Mill Methodist Church for a food drive 8 a.m. to noon at 1450 Pine Road in Dacula. Information: William.Rooks@GwinnettCounty.com.

The Training Section, with the 107th and 108th police academy classes, is partnering with Bridge Community Church for a food drive and Touch-a-Truck event featuring patrol cars, Explosives Ordinance Devices Bomb Truck, Air-1 helicopter, and bouncy house 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2026 Braselton Highway in Buford. Information: Rick.Klok@GwinnettCounty.com.

