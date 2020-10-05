Gwinnett police plan events to coincide with National Faith and Blue

Oct. 10: The North Precinct is partnering with Sugar Hill Church for a food drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5091 Nelson Brogdon Blvd. Information: Michael.Parker@GwinnettCounty.com.

The East Precinct is partnering with North Metro Church and Amazing Grace Church 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Amazing Grace, 787 Paden Drive in Lawrenceville for a one-day mission trip to include, cleaning, electric work, painting, building a 9×16 stage, and landscaping to be used by several churches serving local Haitian, Hispanic, and Asian congregations. Information: Fed.Joseph@GwinnettCounty.com.

The Crime Prevention Unit and Crime Free Multi Housing Unit is partnering with Hamilton Mill Methodist Church for a food drive 8 a.m. to noon at 1450 Pine Road in Dacula. Information: William.Rooks@GwinnettCounty.com.

The Training Section, with the 107th and 108th police academy classes, is partnering with Bridge Community Church for a food drive and Touch-a-Truck event featuring patrol cars, Explosives Ordinance Devices Bomb Truck, Air-1 helicopter, and bouncy house 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2026 Braselton Highway in Buford. Information: Rick.Klok@GwinnettCounty.com.