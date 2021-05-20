Gwinnett police mourn loss of K9 Zane recently passed away from cancer

There is no easy way to face the loss of a beloved pet. For those who love dogs, seeing one who has served beside a police officer, the loss feels even more poignant. The Gwinnett County Police Department is currently facing the loss of K9 Zane, who passed away May 14 from cancer.
K9 Zane was a valuable member of the department who served with the police department for 7 years from May 2014 to May 2021.
K9 Zane was a huge asset to Gwinnett, loving his work while accomplishing 443 K9 deployments, 42 patrol apprehensions, 49 narcotic apprehensions and 52 evidence recoveries.
K9 Zane was originally assigned to work with K9 Officer P. Tremblay, but was transferred to Cpl. A. Carlyle in 2019, when Officer Tremblay was activated by the U.S. Military. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, “K9 Zane will be missed by everyone who was privileged enough to work with him during his career.”