Gwinnett Police launching mental health pilot program

Now, when someone in Gwinnett is experiencing a mental health issue in conjunction with the commission of a crime, or there is potential for a crime, a team from the newly formed Police Mental Health Collaboration pilot program may be able to respond.
View Point Health and Gwinnett Police have partnered to provide a law enforcement based co-responder program that uses teams consisting of a police officer and a licensed mental health professional who will be able to provide on scene intervention for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
The goal is to allow better short-term outcomes for people in crisis and to provide preventative follow up work that can reduce repeated law enforcement contacts.
The first co-responder team is Cpl. T. Reed and Pej Mahdavi, LCSW from View Point Health. At this time, they can respond to calls as requested by a field supervisor and conduct follow up when needed. Gwinnett Police are working to expand the program to include more teams in the future.
Contact a PMHC team for yourself or a loved one needing assistance during a behavioral health crisis by calling 911. Help is also available through the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225.