Gwinnett Police launching mental health pilot program

The first Police Mental Health Collaboration pilot program co-responder team consists of Cpl. T. Reed and Pej Mahdavi, LCSW from View Point Health. (Courtesy Gwinnett Police Department)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
51 minutes ago

Now, when someone in Gwinnett is experiencing a mental health issue in conjunction with the commission of a crime, or there is potential for a crime, a team from the newly formed Police Mental Health Collaboration pilot program may be able to respond.

View Point Health and Gwinnett Police have partnered to provide a law enforcement based co-responder program that uses teams consisting of a police officer and a licensed mental health professional who will be able to provide on scene intervention for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

The goal is to allow better short-term outcomes for people in crisis and to provide preventative follow up work that can reduce repeated law enforcement contacts.

The first co-responder team is Cpl. T. Reed and Pej Mahdavi, LCSW from View Point Health. At this time, they can respond to calls as requested by a field supervisor and conduct follow up when needed. Gwinnett Police are working to expand the program to include more teams in the future.

Contact a PMHC team for yourself or a loved one needing assistance during a behavioral health crisis by calling 911. Help is also available through the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225.

