Gwinnett police hosting drive-thru food drive this weekend

The department’s Community Affairs Section will be working with the 110th Police Academy to operate the event. The public is encouraged to drive up to the location and drop-off their donations.

Suggested items include canned items, vegetables, soups, pastas, chicken, tuna, juices and powdered milk. They will also be accepting personal care items such as feminine products, deodorant, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpastes, and diapers.