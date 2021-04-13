ajc logo
Gwinnett police hosting drive-thru food drive this weekend

Shown is a box of food at the Musically Fed food drive October 29, 2020 at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia. The Gwinnett County Police Department will host a drive-thru food drive 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 17 at the Police Training Center, 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
Credit: Christina Matacotta

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Gwinnett County Police Department will host a drive-thru food drive 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 17 at the Police Training Center, 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.

The department’s Community Affairs Section will be working with the 110th Police Academy to operate the event. The public is encouraged to drive up to the location and drop-off their donations.

Suggested items include canned items, vegetables, soups, pastas, chicken, tuna, juices and powdered milk. They will also be accepting personal care items such as feminine products, deodorant, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpastes, and diapers.

