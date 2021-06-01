Gwinnett police hiring event seeking full-time officers

The Gwinnett Police Department will hold a hiring event for police officers 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at the Gwinnett County Police Training Center, 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.
This event provides candidates the opportunity to complete the entire first phase of the two-phase hiring process. Those attending may complete a physical ability test, an orientation, detailed application, credit check, and an oral interview.
Prior to attending the event, candidates should submit an application. Once application is received, an investigator will call to set up an appointment for the event.
Police recruits receive full pay while attending the 21-week academy at the Gwinnett County Police Training Center. New officers will then receive further training with an experienced field training officer for another 13 weeks. Starting salaries range from $39,801 to $42,189 for new hires with a bachelor’s degree, plus a $2,000 hiring bonus.
Details: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettPolice2021.