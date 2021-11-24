Gwinnett police first in Georgia to receive Tri-Arc accreditation from CALEA

As evidence of the ongoing importance of law enforcement training, the Gwinnett County Police Department has obtained additional accreditations for Communications and their Training Academy from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).
According to the Gwinnett Police Department, they are the first law enforcement agency in Georgia to obtain CALEA Tri-Arc status.
The Training Academy completed 100% of their other than mandatory standards. The CALEA review commissioner stated she had never seen an agency complete 100%.
Gwinnett Police Chief J.D. McClure said, “I am extremely proud that our agency has achieved this rare accreditation, and I believe that this accomplishment goes to the heart of our agency’s commitment to providing professional law enforcement services to our community. Our agency is committed to excellence and upholding our values of integrity, courtesy, pride, and professional growth. I would like to thank our accreditation team and all members of the agency for their efforts in achieving this goal.”
The Gwinnett police department was initially CALEA accredited in 1993 and reaccredited ever since. The additional two accreditations in Communications and Training earned the department Tri-Arc status, a distinction held by only 21 agencies in the U.S. and 27 internationally.
The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., is an independent nationally accrediting authority formed in 1979 by four major law enforcement membership associations: the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Sheriff’s Association, and the Police Executive Research Forum. Participation by law enforcement agencies is voluntary.
Additional information: www.calea.org.
