Gwinnett police first in Georgia to receive Tri-Arc accreditation from CALEA

Gwinnett Police Chief J.D. McClure said, “I am extremely proud that our agency has achieved this rare accreditation, and I believe that this accomplishment goes to the heart of our agency’s commitment to providing professional law enforcement services to our community. Our agency is committed to excellence and upholding our values of integrity, courtesy, pride, and professional growth. I would like to thank our accreditation team and all members of the agency for their efforts in achieving this goal.”

The Gwinnett police department was initially CALEA accredited in 1993 and reaccredited ever since. The additional two accreditations in Communications and Training earned the department Tri-Arc status, a distinction held by only 21 agencies in the U.S. and 27 internationally.