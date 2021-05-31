ajc logo
Gwinnett Police Chief recognize two U.S. Army Recruiters for heroic act

Gwinnett Police Chief Brett West recognized two recruiters, U.S. Army Sergeant Borges and Sergeant Childers, for their heroic act following a road rage incident. (Courtesy Gwinnett Police)
Gwinnett County | 41 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Gwinnett County Chief of Police Brett West recently recognized two recruiters from the U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Atlanta, Buford Recruiting Station for their heroic act following a road rage incident that occurred April 5.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Borges and Sergeant Childers used combat life-saving techniques learned in military training on the shooting victim who obtained three gunshot wounds during the incident.

While ensuring the victim remained calm, the soldiers quickly applied chest seals to stop the bleeding, as well as tourniquets on the arm and leg, all of which ultimately helped save the victim’s life. When paramedics arrived, they were able to rapidly identify exactly where the wounds were and the extent of the injuries.

For the duration, the soldiers stayed by the victim’s side and continued to help. Staff Sergeant Borges and Sergeant Childers were also valuable witnesses for the investigation.

