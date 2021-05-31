Gwinnett Police Chief recognize two U.S. Army Recruiters for heroic act

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Borges and Sergeant Childers used combat life-saving techniques learned in military training on the shooting victim who obtained three gunshot wounds during the incident.

While ensuring the victim remained calm, the soldiers quickly applied chest seals to stop the bleeding, as well as tourniquets on the arm and leg, all of which ultimately helped save the victim’s life. When paramedics arrived, they were able to rapidly identify exactly where the wounds were and the extent of the injuries.