Gwinnett police accepting toy donations

Make this holiday season extra special for local children by participating in the Gwinnett Police Department’s third annual Fill the Sleigh Toy Drive.

GPD is accepting toy donations for children ages 3 to 15 through Friday, Dec. 15 at Gwinnett Police Headquarters or any precinct lobby.

Toys should be new, unwrapped and priced at $10 or more. Youth basketballs, footballs and soccer balls are great gifts for teenagers. Toy weapons will not be accepted. Donations will be distributed during GPD Santa’s Community Workshop events for local children in need.