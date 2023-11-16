Gwinnett police accepting toy donations

Credit: Pixabay

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

Make this holiday season extra special for local children by participating in the Gwinnett Police Department’s third annual Fill the Sleigh Toy Drive.

GPD is accepting toy donations for children ages 3 to 15 through Friday, Dec. 15 at Gwinnett Police Headquarters or any precinct lobby.

Toys should be new, unwrapped and priced at $10 or more. Youth basketballs, footballs and soccer balls are great gifts for teenagers. Toy weapons will not be accepted. Donations will be distributed during GPD Santa’s Community Workshop events for local children in need.

Individuals or organizations that prefer to use an online retailer can send toys directly to: Central Precinct, Attn: Community Affairs, 3125 Satellite Boulevard, Duluth, GA 30096.

Find your nearest precinct: www.tinyurl.com/GPDprecincts.

