Gwinnett plans roundabout for Lilburn-Stone Mountain Road at Old Tucker Road

The busy intersection at Lilburn-Stone Mountain Road and Old Tucker Road in unincorporated Gwinnett near Stone Mountain will be home to the next roundabout in the county. Gwinnett Board of Commissioners recently approved a $985,106 contract to the lowest of seven responsive bidders, Construction 57, Inc.
Construction of the new roundabout will also include pedestrian crossings, lighting, curb and gutter and associated drainage improvements.
Eighty-six percent of this project is funded by the 2017 SPLOST program and by the Department of Water Resources.
Roundabouts are becoming more popular throughout the county thanks to statistics Indicating they reduce traffic congestion and are safer than traditional intersections.