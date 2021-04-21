Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District re-elects two board members

They will both serve a three-year term and join five other board members working to accelerate infrastructure improvements, security enhancements and economic development in the Gwinnett Place area by engaging more property owners to participate in the overall redevelopment efforts of the greater Gwinnett Place district.

The board also voted to re-elect Williams as the CID’s secretary-treasurer. In addition, Leo Wiener, president of Ackerman Retail, the retail division of Ackerman & Co., was re-elected chair of the board and Robert Inman Ragsdale, III, who manages external relations for Kaiser Permanente in Georgia, was re-elected vice-chair.