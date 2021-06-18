Gwinnett partners with Eastside Medical to expand vaccine access in Snellville

Gwinnett County and Eastside Medical Center are making it easier for the public to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning June 15, the Eastside clinic began offering first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine for adults ages 18 and over in a building on the hospital campus.
The vaccinations will be given 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday during June at 1800 Tree Lane, Suite 250, in Snellville. There are 25 slots available each hour. As demand increases so will the days. Additional dates in July will be available.
An American Rescue Plan funded FEMA grant is expected to support the vaccine clinic to reach underserved populations that have been lagging in vaccine access in the southern part of Gwinnett.
“I thank Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson for her leadership and the Eastside Medical Center for stepping up to make it easier for Gwinnett residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux. “We know some of our diverse communities are lagging in vaccination rates. This critical initiative, funded by the American Rescue Plan, addresses zones in Gwinnett where there are fewer health providers and pharmacies and therefore, less access to the vaccine. This is not just about the health of an individual but the health of our community.”
Vaccination appointments can be scheduled using www.tinyurl.com/EastsideMedicalVaccine or www.vaccines.gov. Walk-ins are also welcomed.