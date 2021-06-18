Gwinnett partners with Eastside Medical to expand vaccine access in Snellville

The vaccinations will be given 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday during June at 1800 Tree Lane, Suite 250, in Snellville. There are 25 slots available each hour. As demand increases so will the days. Additional dates in July will be available.

An American Rescue Plan funded FEMA grant is expected to support the vaccine clinic to reach underserved populations that have been lagging in vaccine access in the southern part of Gwinnett.