Gwinnett Parks & Rec hiring, training lifeguards

Gwinnett Parks and Recreation is offering free lifeguard training classes. (File Photo)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Teens 16 and older and college students interested in part-time and seasonal jobs as a lifeguard can apply now with Gwinnett Parks and Recreation. Those working at a county pool will receive free training.

Lifeguard training for ages 15 and older requires passing a prerequisite swim test. Trainees then must complete and pass a 27-hour training and written exam to receive their two-year American Red Cross certification. A $101 Gwinnett resident or $121 non-Gwinnett resident fee applies to those who do not become lifeguards with Gwinnett Parks and Recreation.

Positions start at $9.27 per hour and includes benefits such as flexible hours and growth opportunities.

“We encourage young adults who want to work in a fun environment, have rewarding experiences and gain leadership and life skills to take advantage of our free training and join our award-winning team,” said Aquatics Manager Jim Cyrus.

Visitors must follow local emergency orders, which require face masks recommended by the CDC to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Information, including training availability and requirements: www.GwinnettParks.com, 770-237-5652 or Lifeguard@GwinnettCounty.com. Applications: www.GwinnettCountyJobs.com.

