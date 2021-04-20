Gwinnett Parks & Rec hiring, training lifeguards

Teens 16 and older and college students interested in part-time and seasonal jobs as a lifeguard can apply now with Gwinnett Parks and Recreation. Those working at a county pool will receive free training.
Lifeguard training for ages 15 and older requires passing a prerequisite swim test. Trainees then must complete and pass a 27-hour training and written exam to receive their two-year American Red Cross certification. A $101 Gwinnett resident or $121 non-Gwinnett resident fee applies to those who do not become lifeguards with Gwinnett Parks and Recreation.
Positions start at $9.27 per hour and includes benefits such as flexible hours and growth opportunities.
“We encourage young adults who want to work in a fun environment, have rewarding experiences and gain leadership and life skills to take advantage of our free training and join our award-winning team,” said Aquatics Manager Jim Cyrus.
Information, including training availability and requirements: www.GwinnettParks.com, 770-237-5652 or Lifeguard@GwinnettCounty.com. Applications: www.GwinnettCountyJobs.com.