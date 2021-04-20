Gwinnett Parks & Rec hiring, training lifeguards

Lifeguard training for ages 15 and older requires passing a prerequisite swim test. Trainees then must complete and pass a 27-hour training and written exam to receive their two-year American Red Cross certification. A $101 Gwinnett resident or $121 non-Gwinnett resident fee applies to those who do not become lifeguards with Gwinnett Parks and Recreation.

Positions start at $9.27 per hour and includes benefits such as flexible hours and growth opportunities.