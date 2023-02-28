Gwinnett opens new tag-renewal kiosk in Lilburn

To renew at a kiosk, drivers must have an up-to-date Georgia driver’s license, correct address on their renewal notice, liability insurance and proof of a passed emissions inspection on file with the state.

Payment can be made using debit and credit cards, with a small convenience fee added for using the kiosk. The Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner has 24-hour kiosks in its Lawrenceville and North Gwinnett locations. There are seven additional kiosks throughout the county. Locations: GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/Locations.