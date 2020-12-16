Gwinnett names water supply facility after former county commission chairman

Gwinnett officials have dedicated the Wayne Mason Water Supply Intake Facility in honor of former Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairman Wayne Mason “for his vision in establishing a robust water and sewer system to accommodate growth in the county.”
Mason expressed humility to have the formerly named Lanier Raw Water Intake facility – which provides water to Gwinnett residents and businesses – bear his name.
“Gwinnett has given a lot to me and I just tried to give something back to Gwinnett,” said Mason. “We had to make a lot of tough decisions back then. I was fortunate to serve with people who would do what was best for the county without regard to how it would affect their re-election. It took unity of purpose by many people to get where we are today.”
Mason served as a district commissioner from 1973 through 1976 and as chairman of the Board of Commissioners from 1977 through 1980. He also served as chairman of the Gwinnett County Water and Sewerage Authority and was instrumental in obtaining permission from the US Army Corps of Engineers for Gwinnett to withdraw water directly from Lake Lanier.
Since the water supply intake is underwater, a monument has been installed at the Shoal Creek Filter Plant, 1755 Buford Dam Road in Buford, to honor Mason’s contributions. The monument represents drawing water from Lake Lanier, cleaning and treating the water, and then distributing it to nearly one million customers in the county.