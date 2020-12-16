Gwinnett names water supply facility after former county commission chairman

Mason expressed humility to have the formerly named Lanier Raw Water Intake facility – which provides water to Gwinnett residents and businesses – bear his name.

“Gwinnett has given a lot to me and I just tried to give something back to Gwinnett,” said Mason. “We had to make a lot of tough decisions back then. I was fortunate to serve with people who would do what was best for the county without regard to how it would affect their re-election. It took unity of purpose by many people to get where we are today.”