Gwinnett mobile food program fills a growing need

In a partnership with the Atlanta Food Bank, who has been using federal grant funding to purchase food, Gwinnett sets up at a different location around the county each Tuesday to distribute fresh and shelf-stable foods. Since the program began, Gwinnett has served more than a million pounds of food, reaching 33,575 homes and 136,922 residents across the county.

“When we initially started, we were only doing 200 hundred families, then it increased to 300, then 400, and just this past Tuesday we were at 577 families,” said Volunteer Gwinnett Manager Muriam Nafees. “Unfortunately, the need isn’t going away.”