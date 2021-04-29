Gwinnett mails annual notices of assessment to property owners

These notices represent the assessed value of property as of Jan. 1. Roughly 42 percent of the notices will show an adjusted appraised value based on market conditions in response to housing values that continued to increase through 2020.

The county, each city and the school board use this information to plan for and fund essential services. While it is not a bill, it does provide an estimate of 2021 property taxes. Revenue collected later in the year helps fund school, city and county operations that include essential services such as police, fire and EMS.