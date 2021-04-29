Gwinnett mails annual notices of assessment to property owners

The Gwinnett County Board of Assessors have mailed approximately 291,000 Annual Notices of Assessment to residential and commercial property owners.
These notices represent the assessed value of property as of Jan. 1. Roughly 42 percent of the notices will show an adjusted appraised value based on market conditions in response to housing values that continued to increase through 2020.
The county, each city and the school board use this information to plan for and fund essential services. While it is not a bill, it does provide an estimate of 2021 property taxes. Revenue collected later in the year helps fund school, city and county operations that include essential services such as police, fire and EMS.
Property owners who disagree with the 2021 value have 45 days from the date on their Annual Notice of Assessment to file an appeal.
Frequently asked questions and appeal information: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettTaxAssessment.
Questions and concerns: 770-822-7200 or Taxpayer.Services@GwinnettCounty.com.