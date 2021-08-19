ajc logo
Gwinnett looking to hire correctional officers at upcoming job fair

Gwinnett County Corrections will conduct a job fair 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 to hire Correctional Officers and Correctional Officer Senior positions. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)
Gwinnett County Corrections will conduct a job fair 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 to hire Correctional Officers and Correctional Officer Senior positions. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
40 minutes ago

Gwinnett County Corrections will conduct a job fair 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Comprehensive Correctional Complex, 750 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville. The department is hiring for Correctional Officer and Correctional Officer Senior positions.

By participating in this event, candidates can move through the first phase of the hiring process more quickly. The career fair includes a facility tour, background processing, a behavior personal assessment device test and interview panels.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online at GCCorrections.com before Aug. 26 to fully participate. Additional instructions will be emailed to candidates following completion of the application.

Gwinnett offers competitive benefits, paid training, educational incentives, tuition reimbursement and career advancement.

Since the event will be held inside the secure Comprehensive Correctional Complex, personal items, including cell phones, are not allowed inside and applicants are required to wear a mask.

