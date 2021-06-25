Gwinnett library to honor Career Online High School graduates

Gwinnett County Public Library recently celebrated nine graduates of the library’s free Career Online High School program. The program is designed to re-engage adults into the education system and prepare them for entry into postsecondary career education or the workforce.
Career Online High School is a partnership between the library and Smart Horizons, the accredited school who provides the curriculum. Adults who qualify are offered a scholarship to complete an 18-month program that satisfies high school degree requirements.
“The library is often referred to as the people’s university,” said Charles Pace, GCPL Executive Director. “In my mind, there’s nothing more important that we can do as a library than be an educational institution and an educational resource for the community. We’re happy to be able to provide these classes and this service to the citizens of Gwinnett County for no charge whatsoever.”
The fully online program allows COHS graduates the opportunity to go on to accomplish additional degrees and/or certifications in careers such as childcare, home health aids, office management, retail, hospitality, and food preparation. Each year the library awards 25 scholarships to the more than 100,000 Gwinnett individuals in need of a high school diploma.
The scholarships are supported through private funding and donations. Support the program by contacting Jason DiFranco at jdifranco@gwinnettpl.org or visit www.gwinnettpl.org/foundation/donate-now/.