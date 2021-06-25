Gwinnett library to honor Career Online High School graduates

Career Online High School is a partnership between the library and Smart Horizons, the accredited school who provides the curriculum. Adults who qualify are offered a scholarship to complete an 18-month program that satisfies high school degree requirements.

“The library is often referred to as the people’s university,” said Charles Pace, GCPL Executive Director. “In my mind, there’s nothing more important that we can do as a library than be an educational institution and an educational resource for the community. We’re happy to be able to provide these classes and this service to the citizens of Gwinnett County for no charge whatsoever.”