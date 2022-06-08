BreakingNews
Cobb judge chosen for golf course death penalty case
Gwinnett libraries dedicate parking to Purple Heart veterans

Gwinnett County Public Library recently unveiled a dedicated parking space at each of their 15 branches reserved for veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart Medal. (Courtesy Gwinnett County Public Library)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
22 minutes ago

Gwinnett County Public Library recently unveiled a dedicated parking space at each of its 15 branches reserved for veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart Medal. The library system hopes to recognize and honor the sacrifice and commitment of combat-wounded veterans.

The Purple Heart medal is awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces who are wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy and posthumously to the next of kin in the name of those who are killed in action or die of wounds received in action.

According to Don Bullard, Purple Heart Award Recipient, over 1.9 million service members have been honored and recognized for their sacrifices and bravery with the Purple Heart medal since World War I.

