Gwinnett libraries dedicate parking to Purple Heart veterans

The Purple Heart medal is awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces who are wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy and posthumously to the next of kin in the name of those who are killed in action or die of wounds received in action.

According to Don Bullard, Purple Heart Award Recipient, over 1.9 million service members have been honored and recognized for their sacrifices and bravery with the Purple Heart medal since World War I.