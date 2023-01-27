Gwinnett launches Housing and Community Development division

The Emergency Solutions Grant, known as the division’s Homeless Assistance Program, is given to nonprofits to provide rentals, shelters and rental assistance to help individuals avoid evictions, Elder said.

The $247,870 from the county’s local funding will be used for operating expenses, such as for vehicles and transportation to jobs sites within the division.

The housing study found that the average home price has more than doubled and apartment rents have nearly doubled in Gwinnett County in the past decade.

Chris Hayward, the deputy director of the county’s Planning and Development Department, said the study confirmed a significant drop off in housing production over the past 15 years.

“And since that time, despite the fact that the economy has come back, we didn’t see (housing) production ever really even approach where it was pre-2008,” Hayward said.

The division is also working to address the diversity of options of the housing market, including more single-family homes, mid-rise apartments, duplexes, and condominiums.

“I think that’s been one challenge that ... can contribute to higher housing costs,” Hayward said.