Gwinnett joins national effort to clear the animal shelters

The drive, sponsored by NBC and Telemundo, and has placed more than 411,000 pets in forever homes since 2015 as part of the annual campaign. This is Gwinnett’s third year in a row to participate.

Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement, 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville, is limiting visitors in the shelter and is following all CDC guidelines. Anyone interested in adopting a new pet is encouraged to view available animals at www.GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com and complete the adoption application before coming to the shelter.