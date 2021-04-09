Gwinnett introduces Police Citizens Advisory Board members

Earlier this year, Gwinnett County Commissioners adopted a resolution to establish the first Gwinnett County Police Citizens Advisory Board, a first of its kind in the state. The mission of the board is to develop and maintain a partnership with the police department to help create solutions to community problems while helping the department continue enhancing public safety.
The board is made up of 10 Gwinnett residents who are each selected by a commissioner or professional entity within the county. The inaugural board includes:
• Sean Goldstein, selected by the Gwinnett County Bar Association Criminal Defense Section
• Marqus Cole, selected by District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden
• Chevy Vincent, selected by the Gwinnett Technical College Student Government Association
• Latabia Woodward, selected by Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson
• Cathy Nichols, selected by the Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
• Ruth McMullin, selected by District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku.
• Anthony Williams, selected by District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins
• Andy Morgan, selected by District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque
• Pej Mahdavi, selected by the View Point Health Network
• Brandon Hembree, selected by the Gwinnett Municipal Association