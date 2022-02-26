Gwinnett homeowners have until April 1 to apply for tax break

“An exemption is the best way for qualifying residents to reduce their property taxes,” according to information provided by Tax Commissioner Tiffany P. Porter. “Once you apply online by April 1, my staff will work with you to determine your eligibility and the best exemption for your situation.”

Gwinnett residents can apply for homestead exemptions as well as other tax exemptions online at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/apply. For the homestead exemption, the home must be owned and occupied as the primary residence as of Jan. 1. Additional eligibility criteria may apply and supporting documentation may be required.