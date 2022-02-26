Gwinnett homeowners have until April 1 to apply for tax break

Homeowners in Gwinnett are encouraged to apply by Apr. 1 to receive a homestead exemption to reduce their tax bills.
“An exemption is the best way for qualifying residents to reduce their property taxes,” according to information provided by Tax Commissioner Tiffany P. Porter. “Once you apply online by April 1, my staff will work with you to determine your eligibility and the best exemption for your situation.”
Gwinnett residents can apply for homestead exemptions as well as other tax exemptions online at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/apply. For the homestead exemption, the home must be owned and occupied as the primary residence as of Jan. 1. Additional eligibility criteria may apply and supporting documentation may be required.
Gwinnett seniors who are 65 and older with a Georgia Net Taxable Income of $105,280 or less may qualify for a Senior Exemption that eliminates school taxes on the primary residence and up to one acre of property. Seniors who are not required to file taxes may provide other proof of income to qualify.
Homeowners who have been previously approved for homestead exemption do not need to reapply. To verify an exemption is in place or receive assistance with exemptions, contact Gwinnett Tax Commissioner’s Customer Contact Center 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 770-822-8800, Tax@GwinnettCounty.com or chat at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com.
