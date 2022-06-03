ajc logo
Gwinnett first responders hosting hiring event on Saturday

The Gwinnett Police Department is planning a hiring event for March 20, 2021. (Courtesy Gwinnett Police Department)

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Those interested in working with Gwinnett County first responders can take the first step Saturday.

On Saturday, June 4, the Gwinnett County Police Department, E-911 Communications, and Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services will hold a hiring event. Conditional job offers may be given to police candidates, and onsite interviews will be conducted for Fire and Emergency Services candidates, an announcement said.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gwinnett Police Training Center at 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville. Those wanting to learn more can visit the county’s website.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

