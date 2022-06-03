Gwinnett first responders hosting hiring event on Saturday

On Saturday, June 4, the Gwinnett County Police Department, E-911 Communications, and Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services will hold a hiring event. Conditional job offers may be given to police candidates, and onsite interviews will be conducted for Fire and Emergency Services candidates, an announcement said.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gwinnett Police Training Center at 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville. Those wanting to learn more can visit the county’s website.