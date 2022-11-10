Gwinnett EMT upping cardiac arrest training

According to the CDC, about 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside of hospitals each year and most happen at home. When the heart stops, time is of the essence.
That’s why Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services is improving their first responders’ resuscitative training program to require recertification every 90 days.
The training includes CPR simulation stations, skills training and an online component. The Resuscitation Quality Improvement training also records and tracks metrics to provide specific feedback to enhance responders’ skills. The previous cardiac training required recertification every two years.
