ajc logo
X

Gwinnett EMT upping cardiac arrest training

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

According to the CDC, about 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside of hospitals each year and most happen at home. When the heart stops, time is of the essence.

That’s why Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services is improving their first responders’ resuscitative training program to require recertification every 90 days.

The training includes CPR simulation stations, skills training and an online component. The Resuscitation Quality Improvement training also records and tracks metrics to provide specific feedback to enhance responders’ skills. The previous cardiac training required recertification every two years.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia elections chief picks his own race for an audit4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crisis in Georgia’s public defender system fuels case backlog, jail overcrowding
13h ago

Credit: Mark McKay

BREAKING: 1 critical after shooting at apartment complex near Lenox Square
59m ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

After big early vote, overall Georgia turnout misses expectations
8h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

After big early vote, overall Georgia turnout misses expectations
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GM meetings: Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos on Dansby Swanson, free-agent pitching, more
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Duluth adding staff to monitor after school activity
Duluth creates city-wide book club
Suwanee approves seven new homes for construction
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top