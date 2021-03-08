Gwinnett emergency management specialist earns international certification

The International Association of Emergency Managers has awarded Gwinnett County Emergency Management Specialist Michael Shaw with the Certified Emergency Manager credential.
According to Gwinnett County Director of Emergency Management Greg Swanson, this is the highest professional achievement available from the International Association of Emergency Managers stating, “only 1,990 individuals in the emergency management profession hold the CEM® designation worldwide and we are proud that Michael has attained this professional milestone.”
Specialist Shaw has been with Gwinnett since 2010 and leads several disaster preparedness, planning, and recovery projects.
The Gwinnett County Office of Emergency Management is a unit of the Gwinnett County Police Department that handles planning for emergencies and disasters, responding to incidents as a coordinating agency, directing mitigation against hazards, and assisting Gwinnett and its residents in recovery after an incident.