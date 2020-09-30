Gwinnett earns AAA bond ratings from three financial agencies

Financial Services Director Buffy Alexzulian said new bond issues will be used to begin developing the new Rowen research park, to fund new construction for the Infinite Energy Center expansion and to refinance existing debt.

“Another way at looking at the county’s AAA rating is that we will save about $12.7 million in additional interest payments on the new issues over what they would have cost with an A rating,” said Alexzulian. “Going back to 1998 when the county was first rated AAA, the savings total more than $138 million.”