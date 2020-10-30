Gwinnett drivers can pay at new kiosks, more services

Drivers in Gwinnett can now pay insurance fines and renew tags at two additional more motor vehicle self-service kiosks, bringing the total number of kiosks in the county to eight.
“Drivers can now pay insurance fines at kiosks,” Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Richard Steele said, “and two new Kroger kiosk locations make it easier than ever to renew tags without a special trip,” Steele said.
Gwinnett residents can use any DMV kiosk across the metro area, and conduct their business in English or Spanish. The new kiosks can be found at Kroger Singleton Square, 6050 Singleton Rd. in Norcross, and Kroger Midway Plaza, 910 Atlanta Highway in Loganville.
Kiosk use has jumped 157 percent this year due to the pandemic, from 33,000 renewals Jan. to Sept. in 2019, to 85,000 for the same time period this year.
Motorists need a valid Georgia driver’s license to begin. If drivers have moved, they should change their address online prior to renewing at the kiosk. Liability insurance and valid emissions test, if required, must already be on file with the state. Kiosks accept debit and credit cards with convenience fees: $2 in Gwinnett, $3 in other counties, $2.95 at Kroger stores. Up to 10 vehicles may be renewed under one convenience fee. Title services are not available at kiosks.
Learn more at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/locations. Questions: 770-822-8818 or tag@GwinnettCounty.com.