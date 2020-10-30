Gwinnett drivers can pay at new kiosks, more services

“Drivers can now pay insurance fines at kiosks,” Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Richard Steele said, “and two new Kroger kiosk locations make it easier than ever to renew tags without a special trip,” Steele said.

Gwinnett residents can use any DMV kiosk across the metro area, and conduct their business in English or Spanish. The new kiosks can be found at Kroger Singleton Square, 6050 Singleton Rd. in Norcross, and Kroger Midway Plaza, 910 Atlanta Highway in Loganville.