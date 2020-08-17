Gwinnett DOT assumes maintenance of 4 Lilburn streets

The intergovernmental agreement creates the county-managed Lilburn Industrial Way Resurfacing Project from Arcado Road to Killian Hill Road. The county will fund $121,500, or 81%, of the project and the city will provide $28,500 from the existing city-managed project to cover necessary patching and crack filling to prepare Lilburn Industrial Way for final asphalt topping.

Two new projects, Lilburn Industrial Way at Killian Hill Road Intersection project and Hood Road at Bryson Park Entrance project will be created in the city-managed project.