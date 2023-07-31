Gwinnett district commissioners hosting town halls in August

BreakingNews
Gwinnett District Commissioners will host a series of town halls for residents throughout August.

District 1:

Commissioner Kirkland Carden’s event is Aug. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at Shorty Howell Park Community Recreation Center. It will focus on the millage rate, public safety and transit.

District 2:

District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku’s town hall is Aug. 3, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lucky Shoals Park Community Room in Norcross. Topics to be discussed include public safety and housing. Gwinnett police, and other county staff such as transportation and planning and development will join also the meeting.

District 3:

Commissioner Jasper Watkins III will host a town hall in the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center auditorium, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. Agenda items include the millage rate, transportation, housing affordability, and food insecurity.

District 4:

Newly-elected commissioner Matthew Holtkamp will host two town halls, sharing updates on topics such as transportation, public safety and economic development. The first is Aug. 16 from 6:30-7:30 in the meeting room at the Collins Hill branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library. The second town hall is Aug. 17, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Sugar Hill City Hall.

