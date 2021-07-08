Gwinnett D.A. to offer second chance to first time offenders

“Giving first time offenders a second chance is paramount in furthering progress within our communities,” said District Attorney Austin-Gaston. “Expanding accountability courts and rehabilitative resources is essential to the betterment of Gwinnett. We believe RED’s program is a worthy solution to keeping people out of trouble and back on a productive path.”

RED is an accountability court-styled program serving individuals aged 17-28 years old. Since its founding, 94% of RED participants have graduated and just as many have re-entered society seamlessly.