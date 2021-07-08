Gwinnett D.A. to offer second chance to first time offenders

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office has partnered with the non-profit Rehabilitation Enables Dreams to bring an accountability program to Gwinnett that will provide a second chance to first time criminal offenders. The goal of the program is to help eliminate incarceration by enhancing the social, financial and civic knowledge of offenders.
“Giving first time offenders a second chance is paramount in furthering progress within our communities,” said District Attorney Austin-Gaston. “Expanding accountability courts and rehabilitative resources is essential to the betterment of Gwinnett. We believe RED’s program is a worthy solution to keeping people out of trouble and back on a productive path.”
RED is an accountability court-styled program serving individuals aged 17-28 years old. Since its founding, 94% of RED participants have graduated and just as many have re-entered society seamlessly.
“The benefits of our program have saved lives and have also proven economically beneficial to the state of Georgia and its taxpayers,” said RED Founder David Lee Windecher. “RED’s restorative justice program will save Gwinnett taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars while enhancing their communities.”
According to the Gwinnett D.A.’s office, “more than one-third of Georgia’s population holds a criminal record, which may cause challenges when applying for employment, safe housing, or academic opportunities. Funneling individuals through the traditional prosecutorial methods of the criminal justice system disenfranchises a large portion of the population and creates an astronomical, unintended economic burden on our taxpayers.”
Gwinnett will partner with RED this fall with 25 participants. The county hopes to expand that number in the future. Information or to donate: StopRecidivism.org/Gwinnett.