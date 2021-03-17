Gwinnett DA offering virtual homicide victim survivor support group

“The sudden or unexpected loss of a loved one can have a tremendous effect on those who knew the victim,” said victim advocate and group co-facilitator Heather Brooks. “The goal of the group is to offer a safe and supportive environment for survivors to meet others who have experienced a similar loss while on their healing journey.”

Launched in April 2020, the program paused in-person activity for the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. “We wanted to continue to provide a space for our group members to share their stories and learn healthy ways to cope with their grief,” said Brooks.