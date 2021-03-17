Gwinnett DA offering virtual homicide victim survivor support group

People who have lost a loved one to a homicide or vehicular homicide will now be able to join a virtual Survivors of Homicide Victims Support Group hosted by the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Program.
“The sudden or unexpected loss of a loved one can have a tremendous effect on those who knew the victim,” said victim advocate and group co-facilitator Heather Brooks. “The goal of the group is to offer a safe and supportive environment for survivors to meet others who have experienced a similar loss while on their healing journey.”
Launched in April 2020, the program paused in-person activity for the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. “We wanted to continue to provide a space for our group members to share their stories and learn healthy ways to cope with their grief,” said Brooks.
The virtual group is available for survivors of homicide from across the state, not just those in Gwinnett. “Our hope is to serve as many survivors as we can through the new virtual platform,” said victim advocate and group co-facilitator Pauline Anderson.
The virtual group will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. every other Tuesday through June 8.
Join the support group by emailing DASupportGroup@GwinnettCounty.com. Questions: Heather Brooks at 770-822-8396.