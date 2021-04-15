Gwinnett DA marks first 100 days with achievements, initiatives

“During our first 100 days, we transformed our office into one of the most diverse and engaged DA offices in the state,” said District Attorney Austin-Gatson. “Through community engagement, hiring and promotion practices and new certifications, we are fulfilling our goal to be an open, transparent and inclusive District Attorney’s office.”

The letter outlined 11 specific tasks completed by the District Attorney’s office including certification from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and the United States Department of Justice under the Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities, meetings with numerous faith-based and cultural groups to discuss new community initiatives, and the roll out of new prosecutorial measures to charge drug dealers responsible for deaths resulting from fentanyl with murder.