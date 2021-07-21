Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores

Gwinnett County
Burger King, 3040 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lilburn. 83/B
Cuban Sandwiches To Go, 575 W. Pike St., Lawrenceville. 80/B
Frontera Mex-Mex Grill, 1295 Indian Trail Lilburn Road, Norcross. 100/A
Poke Rock, 911 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville. 86/B
Taqueria Testal, 3940 Buford Highway, Duluth. 91/A
