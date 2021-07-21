ajc logo
X

Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores

Gwinnett County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
44 minutes ago

Gwinnett County

Burger King, 3040 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lilburn. 83/B

Cuban Sandwiches To Go, 575 W. Pike St., Lawrenceville. 80/B

Frontera Mex-Mex Grill, 1295 Indian Trail Lilburn Road, Norcross. 100/A

Poke Rock, 911 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville. 86/B

Taqueria Testal, 3940 Buford Highway, Duluth. 91/A

In Other News
1
Braselton to honor more than 100 years of history with watercolor art...
2
Three Gwinnett programs receive grants from Georgia Council for the...
3
Summer academy in Suwanee gives high school students glimpse into...
4
Lawrenceville to spend over $7 million to buy extended-stay hotel...
5
Information management provider expands, relocates and plans to hire...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top