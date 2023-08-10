BreakingNews
Gwinnett County providing grant to small businesses affected by COVID-19

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County is starting a small business grant program, which will provide financial assistance to companies impacted by COVID-19.

After receiving $181 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, commissioners decided to allocate $6 million to help small business owners. The county received the first half of funding in 2021, and the second in 2022.

The county will have until 2024 to allocate the money and until 2026 to spend it, a county spokesperson said.

Businesses are eligible for a grant if it experienced income loss or increased costs while continuing business during the pandemic, a press release said. Estimated funding will be between $3,000 and $15,000, and will depend on various factors including the number of employees, gross revenue and available funds.

To apply, applicants must show verification of business license, payroll records and documentation of COVID-19′s impact on their business.

Applications for the grant program will open on Sept. 5.

Those interested in learning more about the program can visit the county’s website.

