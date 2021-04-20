Gwinnett county police, local cities participate in Drug Take Back initiative

The Gwinnett County Police Department, along with most Gwinnett municipal police, are partnering with the DEA for the National Take Back Initiative 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Apr. 24. The event provides the public with and easy way to drop off unused and potentially dangerous prescription medications for proper disposal.
County officials note, “Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. Many teenagers that abuse prescription drugs get them from family or friend’s home medicine cabinets. Unused drugs that are flushed down the toilet can contaminate the water supply.”
Tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs can be dropped off with no questions asked. Liquids, syringes, sharps and other drugs will not be accepted.
Each of Gwinnett County’s six precincts will be accepting items without an appointment including the North Precinct, 2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd. in Buford; East Precinct, 2273 Alcovy Rd. in Dacula; Central Precinct, 3125 Satellite Blvd. in Duluth; South Precinct, 2180 Stone Drive in Lilburn; West Precinct, 6160 Crescent Drive in Norcross; Bay Creek Precinct, 185 Ozora Rd. in Loganville.
Check with local city police departments for drop-off locations within city limits.