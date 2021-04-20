Gwinnett county police, local cities participate in Drug Take Back initiative

County officials note, “Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. Many teenagers that abuse prescription drugs get them from family or friend’s home medicine cabinets. Unused drugs that are flushed down the toilet can contaminate the water supply.”

Tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs can be dropped off with no questions asked. Liquids, syringes, sharps and other drugs will not be accepted.