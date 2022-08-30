ajc logo
Gwinnett County looking for poll workers

Gwinnett Voter Registations and Elections office is busy with poll workers delivering ballots and scanned data as well as counting absentee ballots and organize provisional ballots on Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Gwinnett County
As the poll worker shortage continues across metro Atlanta, a Gwinnett County spokesman said the elections office will likely be recruiting poll officials up to the last minute before the November election.

Poll workers earn up to a $390 stipend.

Applications will be accepted Aug. 31 at the Lawrenceville branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, from 3-7 p.m.

Some of the qualifications needed to become a poll worker include:

  • U.S. citizenship.
  • At least 16 years old.
  • Must be a resident of Gwinnett County or a neighboring county such as Barrow, Walton, Dekalb, Fulton, Rockdale, Hall, or Forsyth.
  • Able to read, write and speak English.
  • Have reliable transportation to the polling location and required trainings.

