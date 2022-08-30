Gwinnett County looking for poll workers

As the poll worker shortage continues across metro Atlanta, a Gwinnett County spokesman said the elections office will likely be recruiting poll officials up to the last minute before the November election.
Poll workers earn up to a $390 stipend.
Applications will be accepted Aug. 31 at the Lawrenceville branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, from 3-7 p.m.
Some of the qualifications needed to become a poll worker include:
- U.S. citizenship.
- At least 16 years old.
- Must be a resident of Gwinnett County or a neighboring county such as Barrow, Walton, Dekalb, Fulton, Rockdale, Hall, or Forsyth.
- Able to read, write and speak English.
- Have reliable transportation to the polling location and required trainings.
