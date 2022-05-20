Gwinnett county holding AAPI mental health event on Saturday

Gwinnett County on Saturday will hold a mental health panel discussion for the Asian American Pacific Islander community, hoping to provide a safe space for conservation among residents.
In partnership with ViewPoint Health, GUIDE, Inc., and the Georgia Asian Times, the event will feature two panels, a conversation centered around young people and mental health conditions and community resources.
“We want to normalize conversations around the topic of mental health, because if not treated and supported, conditions may only worsen,” Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque said.
“In doing so, we hope to foster an engaging process to let AAPI residents experiencing mental health issues, know they are not alone and there are numerous resources available right here in our Gwinnett communities,” Fosque said.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the AAPI community has the lowest help-seeking rate of any racial or ethnic group. This rate could be due to stigma and a lack of culturally relevant integrated care, the report said.
The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the new water tower in Buford. To learn more about the event, visit the Gwinnett county’s website.
